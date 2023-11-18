KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Royal Pahang Durian Group (RPDG) has signed four agreements with strategic partners to spearhead the business-to-consumer (B2C) market of its durian in China as well as elevate the standard of sustainable farming in Malaysia.

Deputy chairman Datuk Albert Chang Si Fock said RPDG inked an agreement with Chyau Fwu Land Holdings Co Ltd (CFLH) of Parkview Group to forge the way for the parties to establish an operating subsidiary to retail and distribute frozen durians in the highly coveted China market, bringing both parties’ strategic vision of executing a direct B2C-focused business model closer to fruition.

“It has always been RPDG’s ambition to establish a consistent, quality, optimised cost performance supply chain for the Chinese durian market.

Advertisement

“As such, an end-to-end B2C-focused business model is required for price stability and sustainability,” he said at the signing ceremony here today.

RPDG and CFLH also inked a strategic framework cooperation agreement with JD.com, one of China’s largest e-tailers and e-commerce platform operators, allowing RPDG-produced durian to be made available on one of the most widely used e-commerce platforms in China.

Another strategic framework cooperation agreement was signed between RPDG and China’s SF Express to ensure robust and systematic deliveries of durian produce in China.

Advertisement

Subsequent to the signing of the commercial agreements, RPDG also entered into a research collaboration agreement with Universiti Malaya (UM) to increase plant production.

“We are looking at the potential value of the durian market in China of RMB130 billion (approximately RM84.02 billion) by 2026.

“We are cognisant of the challenges and opportunities offered by this exciting prospect and thus, stand by our commitment to adopt an inclusive approach by collaborating closely with all parties along the supply chain in building the reputation of Raub’s Musang King durians in China,” Chang added. — Bernama