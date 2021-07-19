TNB keen to work with private sector to step up Malaysia’s low-carbon mobility plan

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad logo is seen at its headquarters in Bangsar May 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is keen to work with any private sector party that wants to transition to electric mobility and at the same time, step up multi-ministerial engagements to flesh out Malaysia’s low-carbon mobility plans.

Chief strategy and ventures officer Datuk Fazlur Rahman Zainuddin said the utility giant is prepared to lead the transition not only as an infrastructure provider but to drive a collaborative approach with a coalition of stakeholders to realise this important step towards decarbonisation.

“It is important for Malaysia to start looking seriously into accelerating the transition into low-carbon mobility, especially battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

“Electric vehicles and particularly BEVs have zero tailpipe emissions and hence, putting more BEVs on Malaysian roads in place of internal combustion engine vehicles will contribute significantly towards the reduction of our nation’s overall greenhouse gas emissions,” he said in his keynote address at the “Energy Sector Round Table Engagement” web seminar today.

He said TNB saw several major barriers hindering the adoption of EVs in Malaysia, including the lack of public electric vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure.

“As the electricity provider, TNB has been approached by industry players with regards to the EV charging infrastructure.

“Together with the Malaysian Green Technology Corporation, TNB has put up 73 charging stations in 31 locations by 2020 to understand the needs and expectations better,” he said.

Fazlur Rahman said there have been several encouraging signs of private sector investment into Malaysian public EV infrastructure of late, including the planned build-up of several direct current fast chargers along the Malaysian roads.

“Of course, it is important for any business making such investments to ensure that their infrastructure will be reasonably utilised to avoid them becoming stranded assets.

“For TNB, we have been exploring several business models to drive up the foundational support for EV adoption in Malaysia and we believe that by working with like-minded partners, we can build a strong foundation to encourage more acceptance for low carbon mobility,” he said.

He said TNB has set up a project management office to drive the EV agenda and is looking forward to make strong strides forward along with its partners on this path.

“This is where we believe that the government can play an important role in fostering an eco-system for the industry to increase EV adoption by providing a clear pathway for Malaysia to transition to low carbon mobility through clear and bold industry and rakyat-friendly policies.

“The news of a Low Carbon-Mobility Pathway would provide a strong signal to the private sector, industry and consumers as well as providing confidence and guide the necessary investments and plans to transform and capitalise on the inevitable electrification of mobility,” he added. — Bernama