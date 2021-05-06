Arifin Zakaria appointed as PNB group chairman and YPB trustee

Tun Arifin Zakaria delivers his opening speech for the International Malaysian Law Conference in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on September 24, 2014. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Tun Arifin Zakaria has been appointed as Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) group chairman and Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputra (YPB) trustee effective today.

Announcing this in a statement today, PNB said he was chief justice of Malaysia between 2011 and 2017, and chief judge of the High Court from 2008 to 2011.

It said YPB has also announced the appointment of Datin Norazah Razali to the PNB board of directors with effect from May 6, 2021.

She is currently senior advisor at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), supporting and advising businesses and organisations across Southeast Asia.

“She brings with her over 20 years of strategic and management consulting experience specialising in business and organisational transformation, restructuring, growth-led strategy, talent and leadership development, as well as governance,” it added. — Bernama