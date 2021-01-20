Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 562 to 475, while 464 counters were unchanged, 604 untraded and 12 others suspended.— Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade higher in the afternoon with steady-buying interest on selected heavyweights, particularly financial service counters.

As at 3pm, the benchmark FBM KLCI rose 11.02 points to 1,612.9.

The index opened 4.67 points higher at 1,606.55 compared with 1,601.88 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 562 to 475, while 464 counters were unchanged, 604 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.67 billion units worth RM2.5 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added seven sen to RM8.17, Public Bank increased 64 sen to RM21.54, PChem gained four sen to RM7.55, while Tenaga inched down one sen to RM9.99.

Top Glove improved 10 sen to RM6.23.

Of the actives, HPP, which made its debut today, surged 27.5 sen to 63.5 sen, Anzo increased by two sen to 10 sen, while MTouche was flat at 6.5 sen.

In contrast, Vizione decreased 3.5 sen to 27 sen and DGB Asia retreated five sen to 12.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index climbed 78.48 points to 11,659.0, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 77.98 points to 11,388.24, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 63.45 points to 13,166.8.

The FBM 70 increased 103.02 points to 14,943.87 and the FBM ACE was 93.07 points better at 10,887.44.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 159.64 points to 14,921.84, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.03 points to 180.04 and the Plantation Index improved 9.0 points to 7,298.43. — Bernama