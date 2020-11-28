TNB’s relief packages for business events sector to continue

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) logo is seen on a building in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has assured that it will continue to offer relief packages to the business events sector impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic even though the stimulus package to the sector ended on September 30, 2020

Among them are connected Load Charges (CLC) deferment upon request, re-declaration of the Maximum Demand (MD) during the CLC period such as customers, who have over-declared their electricity requirements during registration, can request for a review, with some additional costs, it said in a statement.

The additional cost is based on the investment made, risk levels and the customer profile. Interested customers are advised to apply officially for the CLC deferment and/or reduction of MD.

They are to state their account number, the period requested for CLC deferment and the quantum of the downward revision in the MD (in kW) for re-declaration request.

The application can be submitted to either any Kedai Tenaga, TNB’s State Head of Customer Service or the headquarters of TNB Retail in Petaling Jaya. — Bernama