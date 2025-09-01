KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Dear Malaysia, Selamat Hari Kebangsaan and Selamat Hari Malaysia!

I am proud to join all of you in celebrating our 68th National Day and soon, our 62nd Malaysia Day.

This is the fifth consecutive year that I am sharing my thoughts with all of you.

The responses have been encouraging, and I have enjoyed engaging with many of you who contacted me personally.

Since my last essay, there have been several developments both on the local and international fronts.

Globally, the international rules-based order we had in place for decades is under severe stress and strain, amplifying the era of seemingly never-ending crises that we are living in.

This is not just about tariffs and trade wars, though those are bad enough.

It is also about the potentially dangerous developments intensifying the rivalries between major powers.

There are many experts who say that we are witnessing the end of one era and the birth of a very different new world order.

Fortunately, the news is much more positive domestically.

We have had close to three years of political stability after a period when we had four prime ministers in four years.

This political stability has been instrumental in attracting investors, both foreign and domestic, that are helping our economy maintain its upward trajectory.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3 per cent earlier this year, the lowest in a decade, according to the statistics department, which also reported that inflation at 1.2 per cent is the lowest in 51 months.

Malaysia’s investment figures for the first quarter of this year alone stood at RM89.8 billion in approved investments, marking a steady 3.7 per cent year-on-year increase. Foreign investments accounted for RM60.4 billion, whereas domestic investments contributed RM29.4 billion.

While this is very encouraging news, we cannot become complacent.

The impact of these economic realities on the ground is somewhat uneven and not all Malaysians are benefitting equally.

For instance, while the overall inflation is low, certain segments of the economy are experiencing price increases which are higher than the inflation rate.

And while Malaysia’s unemployment rate has dropped, underemployment has been rising, largely due to a persistent skills mismatch in the jobs market.

In this context, the 13th Malaysia Plan launched by the government outlines a forward-looking framework that aspires to transform Malaysia into a high-income, equitable and compassionate nation.

It seeks to equip the country with the necessary resilience to navigate the turbulent waters of this uncertain era.

It also makes me proud to see Malaysia gaining positive international recognition for championing peace and promoting values-based leadership.

Regionally, Malaysia’s chairmanship of Asean this year is a prime example of our increased prominence on the global stage.

The regional bloc has become a more assertive entity, earning Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim widespread acclaim for his enlightened stewardship.

However, it hurts me to say that our beloved country continues to be plagued by the threat of deepening polarisation and weakening of the bonds that bind us as Malaysians.

Certain elements continue to exploit issues of race and religion to advance their own personal interests. Unfortunately, such negative rhetoric still attracts a sizable following.

It is particularly worrying that these divisive tactics are being deployed at a time when our neighbouring countries are forging ahead of us.

Our strengthened national unity is vital to help our country compete on this challenging world stage.

My fellow Malaysians, we must wake up and acknowledge that our diversity is a strength that enriches us as a nation, not something that divides us.

In other words, let us actively leverage our multi-ethnic and multicultural heritage to stand out from the competition in this globalised and hyperconnected world.

To quote our founding prime minister, the late Tunku Abdul Rahman said: “We are all Malaysians. This is the bond that unites us. Let us always remember that unity is our fundamental strength as a people and as a nation.”

We must strongly uphold our shared values and what we have in common with one another as Malaysians, rather than constantly harping on our differences.

This is especially important not just because of the challenges we face now, but the unpredictable future being shaped by AI even while we squabble among ourselves.

AI is poised to transform every aspect of our lives and society, including the very nature of work and employment.

The pace of innovation is moving so quickly that some experts estimate AI may wipe out up to 50% of all entry-level white collar jobs within the next few years.

But I am an optimist by nature.

Through my interactions with young people today I am confident that they will play a key role in unlocking the potential of AI and usher in a golden era of progress.

Their imagination, curiosity and entrepreneurial spirit reinforce my belief that our human traits and ethical values are exactly the qualities that will allow us to evolve and adapt to overcome the challenges that stand before us.

As I have always maintained, we cannot overcome the challenges of the digital age with an analogue mindset.

This will require changes in the way we think, act and behave.

For one thing, we cannot just rely on the government to solve every national issue, but simply moaning and complaining will not help.

It is vital that we, as citizens and a society, play a much more active and constructive role in shaping a more inclusive, progressive and sustainable future for all.

In the words of the late Mahatma Gandhi: “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

This is our country, this is our home, and this is our shared future that we are building.

We have come this far together.

By strengthening our true Malaysian spirit, we can create the Malaysia of our dreams and aspirations.

We are all in this together, my dear fellow Malaysians.

Selamat Hari Kebangsaan and Selamat Hari Malaysia.

* Tan Sri Datuk Seri Sir Dr Jeffrey Cheah KBE AO is a citizen of Malaysia.