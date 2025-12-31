ALOR SETAR, Dec 31 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has confirmed an incident involving a Malaysia Airlines Berhad aircraft at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport here, at 3.41pm yesterday.

CAAM said the Boeing 737 aircraft, bearing registration number 9M-MXH, which was scheduled to depart for Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), aborted its take-off after experiencing a tyre burst.

“All passengers and crew are reported safe and have disembarked the aircraft,” the authority said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports informed that the runway was reopened at 7.30pm after receiving final safety clearance from CAAM.

The airport operator said flight operations at the airport had since resumed. — Bernama