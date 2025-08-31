KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Many Malaysians seized the opportunity over the weekend to buy essential goods at supermarkets and other premises nationwide using the RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) one-off aid, which was credited to their MyKad, starting today.

Thirty-six-year-old factory worker Norisa Ramli said she is happy and relieved to receive the Sara aid today, as she could use it to purchase daily necessities since she has yet to receive her monthly salary.

“This assistance has come at the right time because my monthly salary is not in yet. For today, I will redeem my husband’s RM100 to buy essential items like milk, flour and chili sauce. Then, next month, I will use mine,” she told Bernama when met at Pasar Raya ST Rosyam Mart here today.

Meanwhile, Hasan Abdul Ghani, 76, said he would use part of the aid to help those who are more in need.

“There are only two of us, my wife and I. So, I will use the aid to buy what we need first, the rest we will donate to others who need it more,” he said when met by Bernama at Mydin Subang Jaya.

A cashier verifyies the RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) aid through a MyKad during a check at a supermarket in Batu Gajah August 31, 2025. — Bernama pic

Mydin Subang Jaya general manager of Operations Vishnu Varthana Subramany said that the branch has prepared 20 counters equipped with MyKad scanning machines provided by the MyKasih Foundation to facilitate the payment process.

In PERAK, 68-year-old Yong Chee Seng of Kampung Baru MTD said the aid gave him some breathing space in managing his monthly expenditure, including payments for rent and utility bills.

“With the RM100, I can buy 10 kilogrammes of rice, sugar, cooking oil, sardines, milk and many other items.

“Although it is not a big amount, it is still helpful,” he said.

A woman buys basic necessities at a supermarket in Subang Jaya using the RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) aid, which was disbursed starting today. — Bernama pic

In KELANTAN, 42-year-old Mohd Azlan Salleh, a small trader from Pasir Puteh, said the aid allowed him to save and plan his spending for other needs.

“When basic items are covered through the Sara assistance, my cash can be distributed for other needs, including my school-going children. Interestingly, village grocery stores are also involved, so rural people are not left out,” he said.

In PERLIS, Nur Ayuni Shahali, a 25-year-old student at an institution of higher learning (IPT), said the Sara aid allowed her to buy food items and thus save on her monthly expenses.

“As a student, this assistance really helps me manage my monthly expenses, especially with the current high cost of living,” she said.

Meanwhile, civil servant Nurul Aida Othman, 37, thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the contribution, which shows his concern for the daily needs of the people.

People make use of the RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) aid to purchase daily essentials during a check at Mydin Kuala Terengganu August 31, 2025. — Bernama pic

A lorry driver in SARAWAK, 49-year-old James Gadul said he plans to use the aid in December to cover his expenses for the Christmas celebration.

“The RM100 aid may seem small, but I will keep it for Christmas as it will at least help to reduce my festive spending,” he said.

Sara RM100 is a one-time cash assistance given to all Malaysians aged 18 and above — without having to apply — and can be used at over 7,000 registered business premises nationwide until the end of this year. — Bernama