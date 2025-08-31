MARANG, Aug 31 — A married couple drowned after their fibreglass boat capsized in rough waters off Kuala Merchang this afternoon.

Marang police chief Supt Mohd Sofian Redzuan said the victims, Abdul Rahim Mustaffa, 47, and his wife, Norhasriah Che Osman, 46, from Pulau Kerengga, had gone out to sea in a 20-foot fibreglass boat to fish when it was believed to have overturned after being struck by strong waves and heavy winds.

“Investigations found that the couple left for sea at about 7.45 am. While fishing, their boat was hit by rough waves and capsized.

“Their bodies were later found by local fishermen about three to four kilometres from Pantai Merchang. Norhasriah, a housewife, was recovered at 4.30 pm, while her husband, a former soldier, was found 15 minutes later,” he said in a statement today.

The bodies have been sent to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu.

Mohd Sofian added that sea conditions off Kuala Merchang have been unstable since Aug 28, with strong winds and choppy waters.

He advised fishermen and the public to always check weather forecasts before going out to sea to avoid untoward incidents. — Bernama