KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Police have confirmed receiving two reports today following a misunderstanding between a man and a 15-year-old teenager.

Bentong District Police Chief, Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar, said the reports were lodged at 12:06am and 12:37am by both individuals involved.

“Preliminary investigations show no criminal elements in the incident.

“The misunderstanding occurred when the teenager mistook the 42-year-old man’s child for his own sibling based on physical appearance and clothing,” he said in a statement today.

Statements from both parties have been recorded, and the public is urged not to speculate in ways that could affect the investigation.

The incident drew attention after a 15-second video showing a scuffle involving several individuals, believed to have taken place at a Genting Highlands shopping complex, went viral.