KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — A viral video allegedly depicting a trance-like ‘djinn’ ritual at a Kuda Kepang performance in Parit Raja, Johor, has resulted in three men set to face charges at the Batu Pahat Syariah Court today, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

The clip, which spread rapidly on TikTok and Facebook, featured two men appearing to fall into a trance — footage that triggered swift intervention by Johor authorities.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was among the first to call for action, directing the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) and police to investigate the matter.

“Islam calls for harmony, peace and mutual respect. Every Muslim has a responsibility to safeguard the faith. Johor will not compromise with any party that threatens the harmony and sovereignty of Islam,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Onn Hafiz added that both His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail, Regent of Johor, had urged religious institutions to strengthen enforcement and education against deviant practices.

The Kuda Kepang, rooted in Javanese tradition, is still performed in Johor — particularly Batu Pahat — as a cultural showcase. But religious authorities have repeatedly warned it should not be tied to worship or mystical rituals.

Confirming the charges to NST, Johor Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the case would be heard in court today.

He also underlined the state’s unwavering position on protecting Islamic values.

“The state government takes a firm stance on upholding Islamic values,” he reportedly said.

He noted that the King and the Regent had consistently emphasised the need for Johor traditions to remain aligned with Islamic teachings.

Fared added that the Johor Islamic Religious Council and its agencies would continue working together to safeguard the sanctity of Islam.