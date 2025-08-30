KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The weather in Putrajaya tomorrow morning, in conjunction with the 2025 National Day celebration, is forecast to be good, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a Facebook post, MetMalaysia stated that no adverse weather conditions are forecast for the morning, afternoon, or evening in Putrajaya.

Putrajaya will once again host the 68th National Day celebration, with more than 500,000 visitors expected to attend.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia has forecast morning rain in nine states — Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Sabah — as well as the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sarawak, and Kuala Lumpur are expected to enjoy good weather in the morning. — Bernama