KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The Urban Renewal Act (URA) Bill is not a DAP agenda, the party’s secretary-general Anthony Loke said, dismissing claims from some quarters.

According to Berita Harian, Loke, who is also the transport minister, said the Bill, presented by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, is part of the Madani government’s plan to benefit the people.

“Why label it a DAP agenda? This is the Madani government’s agenda. Any Bill brought by a minister is not necessarily their party’s.

“This Bill has Cabinet approval, so there is no question of it being a DAP agenda. If Umno or PKR introduces a Bill, is it automatically their party’s? Of course not.

“When a Bill is tabled in Parliament, it reflects a collective government decision,” he said in Seremban today, as reported by the national daily.

Last Thursday, the URA was not passed in the Dewan Rakyat and was postponed to the next parliamentary session.

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is also expected to amend the Bill, including participation thresholds for urban renewal projects.

In the same Berita Harian report, Loke expressed regret that some had blamed DAP over the URA.

He stressed the real agenda is Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vision for better housing.

“The prime minister does not want people living in substandard homes. Old flats need redevelopment to provide comfort and better facilities.

“That is the real agenda: helping the people and redeveloping urban housing.

“I heard the Opposition Leader supports it, with no objections, only some points to negotiate. Negotiation is possible, so initiatives like this should not be politicised,” he was quoted as saying.