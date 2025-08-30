SERDANG, Aug 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded Malaysians, particularly the younger generation, that the country’s independence was secured through immense sacrifice and must be guarded against division and betrayal.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s Address, Anwar reflected on Malaysia’s journey since its founding on September 16, 1963, as a free and sovereign nation.

“Independence did not come easily. Too many sacrifices such as lives, property, tears and sweat were poured into it.

“I call particularly on our young people to understand and learn that what we enjoy today was paid at a very high price. Therefore, safeguard this nation,” he said.

Describing Malaysia as unique, he highlighted that it is the only multiracial and multireligious country in the region to maintain peace, economic strength, cultural richness, and social harmony.

Yet, he warned, the nation still faces threats decades after rejecting colonial rule.

“We must remain vigilant against treachery, against greed for power that seeks to seize the wealth of the people, to deceive them, and to plant doubts about our own capabilities.

“Sometimes, in the struggle for independence, our early elites were too enamoured with foreign systems, but the truth is, no nation can be truly free without a spirit of cooperation, unity and self-identity,” he said.

The prime minister also stressed that independence was won through the collective effort of all communities.

While the backbone of the struggle came from the Malays and Bumiputera, support from other races was crucial.

This spirit, he said, led to the consensus to establish Malaysia on Malaysia Day.