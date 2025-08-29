KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 29 — A civil servant lost RM120,000 after falling victim to a non-existent foreign currency or forex investment scheme.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said on July 15, the 46-year-old man met a woman on social media.

He said the suspect, the woman, persuaded the victim to participate in forex investment by registering on a platform known as ‘link fortune fund’.

“The victim used his savings of RM120,000 to invest by making four payments to two different accounts between August 23 and 25.

“The victim realised he had been cheated after failing to withdraw money from the platform, but was still asked to make additional investments by the suspect. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama