KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver a special address tomorrow to inspire unity and patriotism among Malaysians ahead of this year’s 68th National Day celebration.

The event, to be held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), is expected to be attended by over 4,000 guests, comprising civil servants, uniformed personnel, educators, students, youths, union representatives, as well as entrepreneurs, cooperatives, and small traders.

Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari will attend the ceremony.

The event will also feature the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge by student volunteers and children from Tabika Perpaduan, and a cultural performance themed “Harmoni Madani”.

Those unable to attend are encouraged to follow the Prime Minister’s address via live television broadcast or social media.

Aaron earlier said that the special address serves as a platform to convey the government’s aspirations and hopes on the importance of embracing the spirit of unity and fostering patriotism among Malaysians.

This year’s National Day celebration will take place at Dataran Putrajaya with the theme “Malaysia Madani: Rakyat Disantuni. — Bernama