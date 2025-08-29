PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — The government has agreed to form a special committee to tackle bullying, a direct response to a series of high-profile cases involving students that have fuelled widespread public outrage.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced today that the committee will be chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and will comprise representatives from various ministries and agencies.

“Among the committee’s tasks is to study and streamline standard operating procedures,” Fahmi told the weekly post-Cabinet meeting press conference here.

He added that Azalina had also proposed several measures, including the potential establishment of an anti-bullying tribunal.

MORE TO COME