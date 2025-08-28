KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Scammers are increasingly targeting Malaysian minors, with one in five parents reporting their children aged seven to 17 have fallen victim to fraud, according to a new study by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (Gasa).

The “State of Scams in Malaysia 2025” report indicates cybercriminals are expanding beyond traditional adult victims to exploit the country's most vulnerable populations.

The research exposes a multi-generational crisis affecting Malaysian families, with scammers increasingly exploiting younger, more vulnerable populations through digital platforms.

Beyond financial losses, 62 per cent of scam victims experienced stress while 47 per cent reported significant or moderate impacts on their mental wellbeing, creating a hidden mental health emergency.

Family units are bearing the broader burden, with 15 per cent reporting heightened tension and stress while 14 per cent were forced to take on additional debt or loans as a direct result of being scammed.

The study identifies WeChat, TikTok, and Instagram as platforms where Malaysians take the longest to recognise scams, with 20 per cent of WeChat users taking more than a day to identify fraudulent activity.

Wire transfers remain the preferred extraction method for scammers at 55 per cent, followed by digital wallets at 22 per cent, making recovery particularly challenging.

Despite 64 per cent of victims reporting incidents to payment services, only 13 per cent successfully recovered any portion of their stolen funds.

The research reveals a troubling prevention paradox where 74 per cent of adults express confidence in recognising scams, yet Malaysia maintains extremely high victimisation rates.

Millennials and highly educated individuals paradoxically experience higher victimisation rates, suggesting that confidence and education alone provide insufficient protection.

Consumer protection authorities received the highest performance ratings from Malaysians, though a significant gap exists between public expectations and perceived government effectiveness.

The findings demand immediate attention from policymakers and educators to address this expanding crisis affecting Malaysian families.

GASA’s report calls for comprehensive intervention strategies targeting both prevention education and platform-specific vulnerabilities.

Online scams and fraud in Malaysia have escalated to alarming levels, with an estimated RM40.1 billion being lost to fraud last year.

Despite high public awareness and vigilance, the sophistication and frequency of scams continue to rise, averaging nearly one scam attempt every three days per person.