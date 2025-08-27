SHAH ALAM, Aug 27 — The Selangor government will draw up special guidelines to make it easier for children to report incidents of bullying in the state, State Women Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari said.

She said the initiative is aimed at providing young people, especially students in boarding schools, with the opportunity to channel information if they are victimised, thereby curbing the spread of such culture.

“Some children may feel uncomfortable or afraid to speak up and share with anyone. Therefore, these special guidelines will make it easier for them to report the bullying they face.

“We hope this effort can stop bullying from spreading further and prevent worse incidents in the future,” she told Bernama today.

Anfaal also urged parents or guardians to immediately report to the Education Ministry if they have information that their child or a child under their care has become a victim of bullying.

She said reports can also be lodged with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to enable drastic action to be taken.

“This is important so that every report is recorded and immediate action can be implemented. I believe preventive steps are more crucial to avoid any untoward incidents,” she said.

Recently, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry is in the process of revising school discipline regulations under the Education Act 1996 to address bullying in schools.

She said the revision is aimed at providing clearer guidelines for teachers to manage disciplinary misconduct cases. — Bernama