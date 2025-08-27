PUTRAJAYA, Aug 27 — More than 60 percent of the 500 commercial vehicle companies audited under the Special Operation on Safety Audit System Guidelines (Ops Khas JISA) failed to meet safety standards, mainly due to improper installation of Global Positioning System (GPS) devices, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) said today.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the audit, conducted between June 23 and July 31, was only the first phase in a nationwide effort targeting some 300,000 commercial vehicle operators.

“The results are disappointing. We will continue with further audits to ensure compliance,” he said after officiating the launch of cashless payments via e-wallet at JPJ counters here.

He added that JPJ is working with the Transport Ministry to streamline the audit process, possibly through digitalisation or other more efficient methods.

Companies that fail the audit will be given one month to rectify deficiencies before facing further action, including permit cancellation. Repeat offenders will be referred to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for enforcement.

On a separate note, Aedy Fadly urged motor event organisers to strictly observe road regulations and obtain necessary clearances from JPJ and the Royal Malaysia Police to avoid accidents.

“We remind organisers to comply fully with traffic laws and obtain official approval before conducting any motor events,” he said. — Bernama