SEPANG, Aug 27 — Cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman was today acquitted and discharged by the Sessions Court here of four charges of uploading offensive content on his Instagram account in 2022.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman delivered the decision after considering additional submissions from both the defence and prosecution.

Aliff Syukri was accused of producing and uploading the Kelepok Raya music video with the intention of offending others via his Instagram account @aliffsyukriterlajaklaris.

The five-minute, 23-second video, which featured male dancers in make-up, drew criticism at the time for being inappropriate during the Hari Raya celebrations.

He had earlier pleaded not guilty to the four charges under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000, up to one year’s imprisonment, or both, and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.