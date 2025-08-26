KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The government collected RM288.45 million in taxes from electronic cigarette and vape products between 2021 and July 2025.

In a written reply to Parliament yesterday, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that cigarette tax revenue over the same period amounted to RM15.02 billion.

“Overall, the total tax revenue from both products amounted to RM15.30 billion for the period from 2021 until July 2025,” he said.

Anwar was responding to Datuk Wan Saifulruddin Wan Jan (PN–Tasek Gelugor), who asked for the breakdown of vape and cigarette tax revenue since the introduction of the vape tax.

He said excise duty on non-nicotine liquid or gel for electronic cigarettes was first introduced on January 1, 2021, at a rate of 40 sen per millilitre.

A 10 per cent ad valorem excise duty was also imposed on all electronic and non-electronic cigarette devices, including vape.

The scope of excise duty was expanded to include nicotine-containing liquid and gel from May 1, 2023, with both nicotine and non-nicotine liquids taxed at 40 sen per millilitre.

“These products, which are categorised as demerit goods, are also subject to sales tax and import duty if imported from abroad,” Anwar said.