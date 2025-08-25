PUTRAJAYA, Aug 25 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad has asked all parties to be patient and wait for the results of the medical report related to the case of former PKR Deputy President Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s son.

Speaking to reporters after witnessing the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Roche (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd for the Cancer Care Closer to Community (CCC) initiative here today, Dzulkefly said the matter is still under investigation and will take some time to be resolved.

“This is something that will require time for investigation and treatment; we need to allow the investigation to run its course. We have to be a little patient to get a finding and result that I am confident will do justice to this matter,” he said.

Recently, the media reported that Rafizi’s son was attacked around 2 pm at a drop-off area of a shopping mall here.

Rafizi claimed the attack involved two men in black clothes and helmets on a motorcycle, with one of them dragging his son before injecting him with something using a syringe.

Last Friday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said police had taken statements from 19 individuals, including Rafizi’s family members, a driver, employees, and several other witnesses to assist in the investigation.

Mohd Khalid said the police are still waiting for a chemical report from the hospital regarding the liquid injected into Rafizi’s son. — Bernama