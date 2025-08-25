KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Three newly appointed senators took their oath of office before Dewan Negara president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah today.

They are youth activist and PKR Rembau Division chief Dr Jufitri Joha, DAP Central Executive Committee member Datuk Wu Him Ven, and DAP veteran Datuk Leong Ngah Ngah.

Jufitri and Wu were elected by the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly (DUN) for a three-year term, from today to Aug 24, 2028, while Leong was appointed by the King, also for one term.

In his speech, Awang Bemee congratulated the three new senators on their appointments and reminded them to uphold the Upper House as the highest legislative body in the country, by offering ideas, views, and suggestions that are truly independent of personal and political influence when deciding on any bill or motion.

“This appointment is based on Article 45(1)(a), which stipulates that each state shall elect two members to the Dewan Negara so that they have a voice in the highest legislative body in Malaysia, which serves to check and balance the executive and the Dewan Rakyat based on the principle of separation of powers.

“Congratulations on carrying this trust and undertaking the duties to all the newly appointed Honourable Senators,” he said.

DAP’s Datuk Wu Him Ven takes his oath of office as Senator before Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah at Parliament on August 25, 2025. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, Jufitri, in a press conference, expressed hope to use his experience to voice out on various issues to ensure the well-being of the people, while Wu hoped to cultivate the spirit of democracy through solid arguments on policies and strategies during sittings.

DAP’s Datuk Leong Ngah Ngah takes his oath of office as Senator before Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah at Parliament on August 25, 2025. — Bernama pic

Leong, on the other hand, hoped to use his experience as an assemblyman in Pahang for 28 years to raise various issues to ensure the people’s concerns continue to be addressed. — Bernama