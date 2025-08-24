KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — A motorcyclist died and a delivery rider suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run incident along KM1.2 of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) early today.

Shah Alam OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the crash occurred at around 2.30am, according to The Star.

After a 16-year-old motorcyclist fell on the road, a 22-year-old delivery rider stopped to assist.

Both were then hit by an unidentified vehicle.

“The collision resulted in the death of the 16-year-old, while the other victim sustained serious head injuries and was taken to Shah Alam Hospital for treatment,” said Iqbal.

He said investigations are ongoing and urged witnesses to contact traffic investigating officer Insp Nur Iqmal Maisarah Azman at 017-283 6851.