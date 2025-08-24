KOTA KINABALU, Aug 24 — Parti Warisan has dismissed claims of working with Perikatan Nasional (PN), maintaining that it will contest the 17th State Election on its own.

Warisan Information Chief Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said the party’s stand remains firm under the leadership of its President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“Warisan will contest under our own logo and strength. There are no negotiations, discussions, or arrangements with PN, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), or any other coalition,” he said, Saturday.

Azis said the party’s only pact is with the people of Sabah, focusing on tackling pressing challenges such as the rising cost of living, infrastructure gaps, unreliable electricity and water supply, limited job opportunities and Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

He added that Warisan prioritises political integrity and transparency.

“At a time when political opportunism is rampant, Warisan remains committed to providing Sabahans with a government that prioritises their welfare over political expediency,” he said.

Warisan is confident that the people of Sabah will continue to support its vision of a fairer and more prosperous future for the State. — Daily Express