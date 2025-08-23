BINTULU, Aug 23 — Sarawak is charting a bold course to become Malaysia’s future ‘rice bowl’ and a regional food producer through long-term investments in agricultural innovation and economic diversification.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, in officiating the launch of Sarawak Agrofest 2025 here today, announced the establishment of the Sarawak Artificial Intelligence Centre (SAIC).

The centre will spearhead research and applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in farming and other sectors.

“Agriculture is no longer just about manual labour or traditional methods. With SAIC, we will harness AI to analyse soil composition, identify optimal fertilisers, and match them with local land conditions to maximise yields,” he said.

Citing a successful transformation in Kuala Rajang, Abang Johari noted that 800 hectares of idle land, left barren for over 50 years, were revived for paddy cultivation.

With the aid of technology, these lands now produce up to eight metric tonnes per hectare annually.

“With land and technology, we no longer need to rely on imports. This transformation proves that AI can unlock our soil’s hidden potential and make Sarawak a significant rice producer,” he said.

To further support productivity, the Premier revealed that the Sarawak government is investing RM1 billion in irrigation systems and boosting mechanisation in farming.

In Gedong, for example, mechanised practices raised yields from just 1.2 metric tonnes per season to eight tonnes annually, boosting household incomes by eightfold in 24 months.

Abang Johari also outlined Sarawak’s shift toward a circular agro-economy, where palm kernel biomass is being converted into animal feed, biofuel, and even sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

With Sarawak recently overtaking Sabah as Malaysia’s largest palm oil producer, he said these innovations will reduce imports and open new revenue streams.

Looking ahead, Abang Johari shared several broader economic visions, including renaming Universiti Putra Malaysia Sarawak (UPMS) to boost research; launching Sarawak’s own airline to expand export potential; and introducing free university education from 2026, as part of the government’s commitment to reinvest Sarawak’s wealth into human capital development.

“This is not a ‘Mat Jenin’ dream. With clear policies, methods, and political stability under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), we are determined to transform agriculture into a lucrative profession powered by knowledge and innovation,” he said.

Abang Johari also highlighted that Sarawak’s annual revenue has grown from RM6 billion to RM14 billion, enabling reinvestment into education and rural development.

“This is the future of Sarawak: strong ideas, stability, and sustainable growth that benefit our people,” he added.

Held under the theme ‘Industrialising Agro Sector Through Smart Technology’, Sarawak Agrofest 2025 runs from Aug 22 to 31 at Lasar Kenyalang here.

Among those present at the launch were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar; Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; and State Minister for Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom. — The Borneo Post