PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has reaffirmed his ministry's stance on zero tolerance of workplace bullying, saying it will never normalise such a toxic culture in its organisation.

He said workplace bullying is a systemic disorder that undermines an organisation's integrity, weakens motivation and affects teamwork.

He added that the effect of workplace bullying can be severe, as the quality of patient care can be jeopardised if an employee comes under pressure or feels marginalised.

Dzulkefly also said the ministry will not compromise with the culprits, including firing senior management officials if they are convicted of concealing cases.

“Many may not recall the toxic bullying culture in the Ministry of Health (MOH), but I wish to remind everyone. During my first term leading the ministry, I took action against a head of department at a hospital. Eventually, he was fired,” he said.

He told the media this after officiating the launch of the Guidelines on Management of Bullying in the Workplace for MOH personnel here today, making it the first ministry to introduce specific guidelines to tackle bullying cases.

Dzulkefly said that although the individual involved was a high-ranking official in the MOH, he (Dzulkefly) still took action, clearly reflecting the ministry's commitment to reject bullying habits and behaviour, especially in workplaces.

He said a total of 430 complaints on bullying were recorded through the MyHealth system as of July 31, and that each complaint was thoroughly investigated based on the principles of fairness, transparency and the protection of confidentiality, including for the complainant and informant.

“I don't want cases to be reported carelessly or be downplayed, especially by department heads,” he stressed.

Dzulkefly also assured that the identity of the informants will be fully safeguarded, including under the new guidelines, to protect the privacy and the information received.

“It is extremely important that the victim or informant be protected first before any further action is taken,” he said.

Dzulkefly also emphasised the culture of mutual reprimand among the employees so that the ministry can become a dynamic, proactive and resilient organisation.

“The bullying culture must be stopped. We need to create a safe and compassionate working environment based on the MADANI values,” he said. — Bernama