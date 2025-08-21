KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Bursa Malaysia has recorded an increase of 70 points up to today since the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) was tabled, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Amir Hamzah, who is also the acting economy minister, said the rise in Bursa Malaysia’s performance reflects the market’s acceptance of the 13MP.

“We must look at the data in its entirety and not rely on a single data point,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion on the 13MP in the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday.

Amir Hamzah was responding to a query from Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) about the market and Bursa Malaysia’s reaction to the tabling of the 13MP.

Commenting on claims that the 13MP lacks a “wow factor”, Amir Hamzah said the document must be studied in depth, and efforts to reshape development cannot simply depend on existing policies and approaches that have long been in place.

“The 13MP sets out priorities to implement several reforms, including restructuring the economy towards a value-creation-based economy and transitioning into an artificial intelligence-driven nation.

“The 13MP also outlines education reform, labour market reform, housing reform, healthcare reform, and public service reform as the government’s key focus areas,” he said.

Amir Hamzah emphasised that the 13MP was designed using a multi-dimensional approach across four pillars to ensure policies are not viewed in silos, but instead emphasise the interlinkages between various aspects of development.

“These pillars are strengthening economic diversity, enhancing social mobility, accelerating public service reform, and improving people’s wellbeing and environmental sustainability.

“These pillars will be supported by 122 strategies, more than 600 initiatives, and 162 national key performance indicators,” he said. — Bernama