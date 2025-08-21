KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has confirmed a police report by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against a Bloomberg report alleging Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s interference into its investigations.

The minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) stressed that right to freedom of speech is not absolute and is subject to restrictions permitted under Article 10(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution

“In cases of defamation, legal action falls under Section 499 of the Penal Code, and there is no statute of limitations for pursuing criminal charges in such matters,” she said in a written Parliamentary reply.

Besut MP Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh had asked whether legal action will be taken against the business news publication over its allegations of government interference in MACC’s investigation into the former political secretary of the prime minister regarding a share purchase.

Azalina said the investigation papers have been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for a follow-up.

She then said the government reiterates its commitment to upholding this freedom of speech in line with democratic principles and constitutional values.

In September last year, Bloomberg reported that Anwar had allegedly instructed MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki to investigate his political rivals, including former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin.

The report also claimed that Anwar had directed the MACC not to probe his former aide, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, over his purchase of shares in the technology services company HeiTech Padu Bhd, which is said to be involved in the development of a new immigration system valued at RM1 billion.