JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 19 — A 31-year-old unemployed man pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today on charges of committing mischief by setting fire to a parked Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) tow truck last Friday.

Wan Muhammad Nasrul W Ahmad admitted guilt after the charge was read out before Judge Thalha Bachok @ Embok Mok.

Based on the charge sheet, the accused was charged with committing mischief by using petrol, with the intent to cause destruction by setting fire to a tow truck belonging to MBJB, causing damages of RM24,000.

Wan Muhammad Nasrul allegedly committed the act at MBJB’s vehicle storage depot at Lot 1, Johor Bahru Waterfront here at 11.07am last Friday. He was charged under Section 435 of the Penal Code for causing mischief by fire, which carries a maximum imprisonment of 14 years and a fine if convicted.

When the court requested that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) of the alleged incident be viewed, Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Fatimah Mamu informed that it could not be presented.

The court then postponed sentencing for tomorrow to allow the CCTV footage to be presented and viewed in court.

The court later allowed bail of RM7,000 with one surety and additional conditions, including to avoid harassing the victim and witnesses.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Navina acted for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

Last Friday, a CCTV footage was widely circulated on social media where a man was seen splashing petrol a MBJB tow truck before torching it.

The accused, who was dissatisfied with MBJB for towing his car, was later arrested by police. An aluminium can and a lighter was also seized from him.