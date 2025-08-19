KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that close cooperation between state and federal leaders is essential to ensure the aspirations of the people are realised in a comprehensive and inclusive manner.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said he had held a meeting with Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, conducted in a harmonious atmosphere marked by camaraderie.

“This meeting reflects political maturity and a commitment to strengthening cooperation to ensure the country’s stability, particularly in the context of relations between the federal government and the state of Sabah.

“I believe political stability is a crucial foundation for advancing development agendas and safeguarding the welfare of the people,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, expressed hope that this spirit of consensus will continue to underpin stronger national unity, leading to a progressive, just, and prosperous future for all in Malaysia. — Bernama