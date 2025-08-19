KOTA TINGGI, Aug 19 — Johor is the only state with a technical committee dedicated to evaluating and approving data centre projects, particularly their impact on water resources, said State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communication Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

He said the move ensures data centre planning is carried out comprehensively, including water efficiency and environmental sustainability. The committee, which he chairs, also advises developers to adopt modern cooling systems and new water-saving technologies.

“These include using treated wastewater, groundwater and river water, as well as closed cooling systems that allow water to be recycled up to six times. For water usage, we recommend at least 1.8 litres be used to cool one kilowatt for each central processing unit (CPU).

“Our concern is not only water and electricity, but also how developers can sustain operations with the recommendations given,” he told reporters after visiting the Semangar Water Treatment Plant (WTP) here yesterday.

Mohamad Fazli was responding to concerns that Johor could face a treated water crisis by 2030 due to rapid data centre development.

He stressed the state government is committed to ensuring a sustainable water supply through alternative sources and technologies, while positioning Johor as a model in water management and a hub for regional data centre growth.

The state government, together with the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), is also monitoring progress of several approved raw and treated water supply projects, he added.

These include three Off River Storage (ORS) schemes in Sungai Johor, Sungai Pontian and Sungai Sedili, which are now in the design stage and expected to be completed by 2030. The projects are supported by new WTPs in Semangar 3 and Kayu Ara Pasong, due in 2029, and Sungai Sedili Besar, slated for 2031.

Recently, Johor Amanah deputy chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad claimed the state could face a water supply crisis by 2030 or earlier if these projects fail to meet their timeline. — Bernama