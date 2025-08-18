CYBERJAYA, Aug 18 — Malaysians have been reminded to remain vigilant and not fall prey to attempts by certain quarters to exploit sensitive issues with the aim of undermining national unity, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, stressed that every issue in the country must be addressed responsibly, as Malaysia is a nation governed by clear laws.

Citing the Jalur Gemilang issue as an example, he said the government would not protect anyone found guilty of misconduct and that appropriate action would be taken against them.

“This is a nation of laws, with its own rules. That is why I established the Ministry of National Unity, because I believe political stability is essential for the country.

“A nation must be taught, and must learn from the experiences of others. No country in the world can remain safe when racial or religious hatred is allowed to grow,” he said during the ‘Temu Anwar@Multimedia University (MMU)’ programme here yesterday. — Bernama