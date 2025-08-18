KOTA BHARU, Aug 18 — The Malaysian Army (TDM) detained 10 Myanmar nationals attempting to cross Sungai Golok illegally into Malaysia from Thailand.

A statement from TDM’s 2nd Infantry Division yesterday said the undocumented migrants (PATI) comprised four men and six women, aged between 19 and 35, with some of them carrying Myanmar identification documents and passports.

“Several personal items, including mobile phones and cash in Malaysian, Myanmar and Thai currencies, were also confiscated.

“Additionally, a Mitsubishi Pajero vehicle was intercepted, but its owner, suspected of being a smuggler, managed to escape across Sungai Golok into Thailand,” it added.

The statement added that the total value of the seizure was RM21,426, and all the migrants were handed over to the Jeli District Police Headquarters. — Bernama