KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has decreed that the government implement a comprehensive anti-bullying campaign, beginning at the primary school level, to curb the growing problem.

The King warned that if bullying is not addressed early in primary schools, it risks producing a generation lacking respect and compassion for one another.

His Majesty said that bullying not only damages the mental and emotional wellbeing of victims but can also lead to various tragic outcomes.

“Our children must be educated from a young age on this issue, and through this campaign, they shall be guided to understand the meaning of mutual respect and discipline,” the King said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page today.

His Majesty also highlighted the recent amendments to the Penal Code (Amendment) Act 2025 and the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Act 2025, as evidence of the government’s firm commitment to tackling bullying.

Sultan Ibrahim stressed that efforts to eradicate bullying require a cross-ministerial and inter-agency approach to ensure the crime is comprehensively addressed.

Earlier, the King granted an audience to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil at Istana Negara, where Fahmi presented the ministry’s commitment and ongoing measures to combat bullying.

During the audience, Fahmi also briefed the King on the preparations for the 2025 National Day celebrations. — Bernama