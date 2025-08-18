KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today stressed that justice for the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir must be pursued based on facts and the rule of law.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, he said it could not be built on half-baked information or irresponsible, baseless allegations.

“In this matter, there is a common ground among all of us. We want to seek the truth and we want to uphold justice. This is the motivation that brings us together. Justice and truth must be based on facts and a legitimate legal process.

“It cannot be founded on half-baked facts or irresponsible, baseless accusations. It must rest on facts and the proper legal process,” he said in his speech when delivering the minister's statement.

“We reject any attempt to play up political sentiments, or to make malicious speculation and accusations,” he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also earlier today reminded all parties not to turn the death of any bullying victim into a political weapon.

This comes after tens of thousands rallied nationwide in a powerful show of solidarity over the unsolved death of Zara Qairina.

Saifuddin cited an example of an English teacher who made a TikTok video falsely claiming that Zara had been murdered after being put into a washing machine.

“When we interrogate, why must it be done like that? ‘I just want to make content,’ said the English teacher.

“We have arrested [the teacher] and, God willing, if the Attorney-General agrees, will be charged,” he revealed.

Saifuddin however regretted how that contact was swallowed whole by many in the public, even among some MPs, which he said led to swelling negative sentiments.

“This is where I must say that we cannot rely on emotional sentiment,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Kota Kinabalu's Coroner’s Court had fixed September 3 for the start of the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina to determine any criminal elements.

Lawyer for the family, Hamid Ismail, said that the inquest will be heard before coroner judge Azreena Aziz and could involve up to 195 witnesses, though the final number will be determined by the Attorney General’s Chambers.