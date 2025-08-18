KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has recommended the establishment of a specific standard operating procedure (SOP) on the use and storage of body camera recordings by Immigration Department officers and personnel conducting enforcement operations.

The EAIC said the recommendation to the Immigration director-general was aimed at ensuring transparency in the execution of duties and preventing any future allegations from the public.

“The implementation of this SOP is important to ensure the integrity and accountability of the enforcement agency, as well as to strengthen public confidence in the agency,” the EAIC said in a statement today.

According to the statement, the EAIC received a complaint regarding allegations of rough treatment by Kuala Lumpur Immigration officers against an individual during an enforcement operation on June 25 last year.

Following this, an investigation was conducted under subsection 27(4) of the EAIC Act 2009.

The EAIC said the investigation found that the body camera recording could not be retrieved as the data was stored for only 30 days, while the closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording at the location could not be obtained as the CCTV equipment had been disconnected immediately after the raid.

According to the statement, all Kuala Lumpur Immigration officers and personnel involved in the operation had given statements denying any rough treatment or assault against the individual concerned.

“Based on the statements, the complainant was unable to recognise or identify any officer or personnel alleged to have acted roughly.

“The police investigation paper opened in connection with this incident was classified as No Further Action by the Deputy Public Prosecutor,” the statement said. — Bernama