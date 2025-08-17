KUALA LANGAT, Aug 17 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has set a goal to establish 81 Wellness Hubs across Malaysia, aiming to strengthen the national healthcare ecosystem, said Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Dzulkefly highlighted that 33 Wellness Hubs have already been established in both urban and rural areas, with the remaining 48 hubs expected to be completed by 2033.

“While hospitals and clinics play a crucial role, I regard Wellness Hubs as the cornerstone of healthcare, particularly in urban and rural areas, offering substantial support for people’s health,” he said at the opening of the Kuala Langat Wellness Hub here.

Since their inception in 2020, Wellness Hubs across the country have benefited over 1.48 million Malaysians. Notably, 75 per cent of participants successfully lost weight, 74 per cent improved their physical fitness, and 54 per cent quit smoking.

“This clearly shows that Wellness Hubs are not merely service centres, they are driving positive lifestyle changes within the community,” Dzulkefly added.

Currently, three Wellness Hubs are operational in Selangor, located in Hulu Langat, Sabak Bernam, and Kuala Langat.

Dzulkefly also announced that a new facility will be launched in Kuala Selangor later this year.

The Wellness Hubs, formerly known as Community Health Promotion Centres, have been upgraded into community centres that offer health and wellness services, focusing on behavior change and promoting consistent, sustainable healthy lifestyles.

The event also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between MOH and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), outlining collaborative health and wellness initiatives, including activities at the Fire and Rescue Academy and fire stations nationwide. — Bernama