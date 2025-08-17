KOTA TINGGI, Aug 17 — MIC has confirmed informal discussions with Perikatan Nasional (PN) as the party considers its future direction outside the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said its leadership is reviewing its trajectory after motions from grassroots members in Kedah and Penang urged support for PN, Harian Metro reported yesterday.

“Yes, we acknowledge having informal discussions with PN regarding MIC’s direction. MIC has nothing to hide (about discussions with PN), this is not a secret affair. MIC (leadership) will decide our own direction, but we hold no grudges against anyone,” Vigneswaran was quoted as saying in a press conference after the 79th Johor MIC delegates convention here.

He highlighted that Malaysia’s changing political landscape requires MIC to carefully plan its path to remain relevant.

Last week, MIC leaders in Kedah, Penang, and Perak were reported to have approved motions to cooperate with PN, while not ruling out leaving BN.

Vigneswaran said any decision will prioritise the Indian community and the party’s future.

“Everyone must understand – the country’s political dynamics have changed. If MIC refuses to accept this reality, we will disappear,” he was quoted as saying.

“MIC accepts that we are called weak, but it is strange that many still want to discuss this party – that is what we don’t understand. Many analyses are made about MIC, many things are said, but we don’t believe them. MIC only trusts our grassroots,” he added.