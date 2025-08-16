KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A team from the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) will soon travel to Sabah to record statements from three senior police officers involved in the preliminary investigation into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the department has opened a disciplinary investigation paper (KST) against the district police chief, holding the rank of Superintendent; the district criminal investigation division chief, with the rank of ASP; and an investigating officer, with the rank of Inspector.

They are suspected of non-compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the investigation into the case.

“The Bukit Aman JIPS officers will travel there within a day or two to record statements from these three officers. The investigation concerns non-compliance with SOPs in the Zara Qairina case and the supervision of investigating officers,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the launch of the book ‘Antologi Puisi Makan Suap’ at the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka yesterday.

Ayob Khan said strict action would be taken against any investigating officers and supervisors found to have violated the investigation SOPs.

Ayob Khan said that, so far, the three senior officers involved are continuing to carry out their duties as usual.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar, at a press conference, said that the initial findings of the Bukit Aman Special Task Force investigation found elements of non-compliance with investigation procedures during the early probe into the death of Zara Qairina.

Zara Qairina, 13, was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, on July 17, after being found unconscious in a drain near the dormitory of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha, in Papar, at about 4am on July 16. — Bernama