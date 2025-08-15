TANGKAK, Aug 15 — A 60-year-old woman lost RM695,375 after falling victim to an online investment scam impersonating trading business ‘Franklin Templeton’.

Tangkak police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said the victim came across the offer on Facebook and contacted the suspect via WhatsApp.

She was instructed to download an app called ‘DESG’ via a link sent by the suspect.

“Lured by promises of 100 per cent returns, the victim made 16 transfers to four mule accounts between July 2 and August 13,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The victim lodged a police report today after realising she had been scammed, with the case now being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama