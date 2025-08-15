PUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is set to address a string of high-profile issues in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday, including the attack on Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s son and the case involving Zara Qairina, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

“InshaAllah, on Monday the home minister will make a statement in the Dewan Rakyat on several matters, including the attack on Rafizi Ramli’s son and the Zara Qairina case,” Fahmi told reporters during the 20th edition of the Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XX) gathering here, today.

Some aspects of Rafizi’s son case are still under investigation, Fahmi noted, saying it would be up to Saifuddin to decide whether to include it in his statement.

“The Selangor police chief has also issued a statement that certain parts of the investigation are still ongoing.

“So, it will depend on whether this will be included in the minister’s statement on Monday,” he said.

Fahmi added that the statement would not focus solely on individual cases but would cover several related issues.