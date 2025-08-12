KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — A total of 31 bullying cases were reported at public universities from 2014 to 2025, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said.

He said the cases involved physical and cyberbullying, which could stem from social, psychological and campus environmental factors, social media influence and lack of parental supervision.

Zambry said the Higher Education Ministry (MoHE) has taken several measures to address bullying and enhance the safety and well-being of students at all public universities, including instilling a zero-tolerance culture towards bullying.

“This includes a bullying case reporting mechanism, improving campus security systems through wider installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and implementing bullying awareness and education programmes,” he said during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar) on measures taken by MOHE to curb bullying incidents in public and private higher education institutions.

On a supplementary question from Afnan regarding the death of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officer Training Unit (PALAPES) cadet officer Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, Zambry said the case is under investigation.

“Coincidentally, yesterday I visited the late Syamsul Haris’ family and heard directly from his mother about her son’s condition. She has officially requested that the investigation be reopened,” he said.

At the same time, Zambry said the Defence Ministry has set up a special committee involving the Home Ministry and the Health Ministry to ensure a complete report is prepared as soon as possible.

Syamsul Haris, 22, was reported to have died while undergoing PALAPES UTM training at the Army Combat Training Centre (PULADA) in Ulu Tiram, Johor on July 28.

Meanwhile, Zambry stressed there is no discrimination against any individual, including persons with disabilities (PWDs), who meet the requirements to pursue higher education.

He said the ministry’s policy is clear in safeguarding the rights of PWDs to further their studies, including providing basic facilities required at higher education institutions.

Zambry was responding to a supplementary question from Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) on a PWD student who was allegedly denied entry into a public university despite applying through the Central University Admission Unit (UPU). — Bernama