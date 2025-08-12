KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa has reportedly said that 27 civil servants faced disciplinary action for making unauthorised public statements last year.

According to Malaysiakini, she said the Public Service Department’s 2024 data showed the cases fell under Regulation 19 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

Offences included criticism of government policies.

She reportedly said in a written parliamentary reply to Mumtaz Nawi (PN-Tumpat) that a civil servant is bound by the Surat Aku Janji under sub-regulation 20(3) of the Public Officers (Appointment, Promotion and Termination of Service) Regulations 2012.

“Through this undertaking, every public officer must comply with all rules, including the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993, General Orders, circulars, and directives issued from time to time,” she was quoted as saying.

Dr Zaliha also reportedly cautioned that uncontrolled public statements, particularly those involving the accuracy of data, could cause unnecessary public anxiety.

“For now, the government is of the view that the existing regulations should be maintained to ensure public officers consistently uphold the standards of conduct as prescribed,” she reportedly said.

Penalties for misconduct can include an official warning, fine, grade stagnation, demotion, or termination.