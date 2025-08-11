KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — A woman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of attempting to murder a police officer by ramming her car into him and causing injury earlier this month.

Cham Shan Jer, 31, is accused of ramming her car into Cpl Muhamad Fahrulradi Sabran at Jalan Usahawan 6, Setapak, around 11.15 pm on Aug 1.

She was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison term of 10 years and a fine. If the act causes injury, the penalty can extend to 20 years’ imprisonment, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the case involving an alleged attempt to kill a police officer.

However, defence counsel Nurul Fatihah Abdul Ghani urged the court to grant bail, citing that her client, a single mother of three, also cares for her elderly parents.

“My client is a single mother. We request bail to be set at the lowest possible amount,” she said.

Judge Dr Azrol Abdullah denied bail and fixed Sept 23 for case mention and submission of documents. — Bernama