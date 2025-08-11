BALIK PULAU, Aug 11 — Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into an incident where a boulder measuring 12 square feet fell from a hillside onto the road at kilometre 1.0 of Jalan Tun Sardon, from Balik Pulau towards Paya Terubong, here today.

Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and the Public Works Department’s (JKR) contractor were investigating the incident, which occurred in the morning.

“South-west District JKR received information from the public at 11.20 am regarding the incident. The boulder, measuring 12 square feet, had fallen from the hillside onto the road. As of now, the JKR contractor has removed it.

“All preliminary mitigation works are being carried out and the road has been reopened to public vehicles. At the same time, the JKR contractor, Pintas Utama Sdn Bhd, together with MBPP’s geotechnical unit, are on site conducting a full investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged all road users in the area to exercise extra caution when passing through the stretch.

Earlier, several photos showing the boulder on the road went viral, believed to have fallen from the hillside. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. — Bernama