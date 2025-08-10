MELAKA, Aug 10 — A school head master has been arrested by police on suspicion of molesting a 12-year-old male student in the school toilet and his office since last June.

Melaka Police Chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 58-year-old man was arrested yesterday by a team of police officers from the D11 branch of the Melaka Contingent Police Headquarter’s Criminal Investigation Department at around 9 pm in connection with the case.

“Police have confirmed receiving a report, and the suspect is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

“The urine screening test was found to be negative for drugs, and the suspect was detained for a period of 24 hours before being granted police bail,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, the media reported that the suspect’s actions were exposed after the victim, who could no longer endure the sexual harassment, told his mother about the incident. The mother then took her son to file a report at the Melaka Tengah Police Station yesterday.

According to a source, the eldest of three siblings claimed the incident occurred around 8 am on July 29 when he and two friends went to the school toilet before the suspect entered the toilet and hugged and touched the victim’s buttocks.

The complainant also claimed that a similar incident happened last June when he and his friend went to the suspect’s office after being asked to help put clips on certificates. However, the victim did not tell anyone about both incidents because he was afraid of being scolded by his mother. — Bernama