KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) today expressed concern over the arrest of an Egyptian university student who allegedly participated in a peaceful protest outside his country’s embassy here.

Suhakam said it does not condone vandalism, but any non-violent and conscientious expression of opinion should be addressed proportionately and in line with human rights principles.

“Nonetheless, Suhakam remains concerned that the arrest took place in the first place, given that the act in question was peaceful and falls within the scope of protected expression,” it said in a media statement.

The commission said it had received confirmation from the Home Ministry and police that the student, Marwan Mohamed Magdi Osman Ahmed, has been released from custody and that no deportation has taken place.

It added that this outcome was a positive development and in line with Malaysia’s obligations under international human rights law, including the principle of non-refoulement.

“Malaysia must ensure that its legal processes and enforcement mechanisms are not influenced by external pressures in ways that compromise these rights,” it added.

Marwan was arrested on Tuesday after police said he wrote protest slogans on the walls of the Egyptian embassy calling for the Rafah crossing into Gaza to be opened.

Local news portal Free Malaysia Today previously reported the embassy filed a police report accusing Marwan of “grand treason”, prompting an investigation for mischief.

Turkish NGO Justice for Human Rights had earlier urged Malaysia to stop deportation proceedings, citing Egypt’s poor human rights record and repeated violations against peaceful demonstrators.