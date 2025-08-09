PUTRAJAYA, Aug 9 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), in collaboration with Aviation Security (AVSEC), detained four Bangladeshi men suspected of being involved in illegal gold dealing and smartphone activities at Terminal 1.

It said in a statement yesterday that the arrest was the result of initial intelligence and profiling by AVSEC, which led to the seizure of various items with a total value of RM187,742.10.

“Among the seized items were three pieces of jewellery believed to be gold, worth RM160,000, 12 smartphones of various brands, worth RM22,700, RM5,042.10 in cash, and five international passports belonging to Bangladeshi nationals,” according to the statement.

The agency said all suspects were arrested for investigation under the Immigration Act 1959/63. Three of them are suspected of violating Rule 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for breaching their pass conditions, while another is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the same act for entering and remaining in the country without a valid pass or permit.

A police report was also made following the arrest, and all individuals involved were handed over to the Selangor Immigration Department’s (JIM) enforcement division for further investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, a total of 21 foreigners were denied entry into Malaysia, while another was arrested after AKPS at KLIA foiled attempts to enter and exit the country illegally using three different modus operandi at Terminal 2 (T2).

AKPS said all these attempts were successfully thwarted by the AKPS KLIA T2 Monitoring Team during a routine monitoring conducted by the team yesterday.

It said that the first case involved six Cambodians while the second case involved three Indonesians, and the third case involved a Chinese national.

Additionally, AKPS said that seven Indian and five Pakistani nationals were also denied entry when they attempted to pass through the Immigration checkpoint without proper inspection.

According to AKPS, all the individuals concerned were issued with Notices of Refusal of Entry (NPM) and sent back to their country of origin on the earliest flight. — Bernama